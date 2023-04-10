The historic documents of Prince William, Manassas and Manassas Park are now available online as part of an effort by Circuit Court Clerk Jacqueline C. Smith to provide constituents greater access to the local historical archives dating back to Colonial times, according to a county news release
The Historic Online Portal (HOP) is in its early stages of implementation and already contains recorded documents including wills and lists of heirs dating back to the 1700s.
During the next few months, the Circuit Court clerk will work to expand the topics available through the HOP, the release states.
This project was made possible through the efforts of clerk’s office employees and dozens of volunteers over the past eight years.
The online portal is funded by technology trust grant monies, secured by the clerk of Circuit Court, at no additional cost to the taxpayer, the release states.
The Historic Online Portal of documents is available on the Clerk of Circuit Court’s website, under “Research” – pwcva.gov/department/circuit-court/research.
