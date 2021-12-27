The Prince William County Landfill and the Balls Ford Road Compost Facility will be closed on Sundays, beginning Jan. 9, until further notice, the county's Solid Waste Division announced Monday.
The decision to reduce hours at the facilities was made due to staffing shortages, overtime costs and escalating COVID-19 safety concerns, the division said in a news release. The facilities will remain open Mondays through Fridays from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Prince William residents may also use recycling trailers provided by the Solid Waste Division and located throughout the county as well, and the Saturday collection sites are scheduled to be open after News Year’s Day.
Visit www.pwcva.gov/trashandrecycling for recycling trailer locations and Saturday Collection site information.
The county said customers at Solid Waste facilities are encouraged to follow these guidelines to protect each other and employees from the spread of disease:
- Maintain 6-foot social distancing and wear a mask.
- Take care of your disposal quickly but use caution when driving through the convenience center and facility property.
- Bring someone to assist you with unloading, if needed, because the staff has been restricted from this activity.
Other service notes:
- Bulky items and construction debris (limit of 2.5 cubic yards) customers may be directed to a disposal area at the landfill. (The county is not responsible for vehicle damage).
- Bulky items and construction debris are not accepted at the Balls Ford Road facility on the weekend.
- Yard waste and brush disposal at the landfill will be directed to the yard waste area.
- Residents should have their driver's license ready to display unless they have a solid waste decal.
- No cash or check payments: credit or debit card only.
