A new diversionary program is letting people involved in domestic disputes avoid arrest in Prince William County.
And so far, it’s been a success.
That’s what Prince William Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth told the Manassas City Council recently when she provided an update on her office’s work.
Ashworth said the diversionary program, which her office created after she became prosecutor in early 2020, is reserved for cases in which police have to make an arrest but no one is injured. An assistant prosecutor then meets with the victim and the police, and if the victim agrees, they try to “craft a resolution that gets to the heart of what the fight was really about,” Ashworth said.
Under state law, police are mandated to make arrests in most domestic disputes to which they are called. But through the program, Ashworth said, those who are arrested are offered deals that can include marital or financial counseling – “because often fights start off over money,” she said – or parenting classes to avoid prosecution. So far, 98% of about 500 cases have been diverted, according to Ashworth, with no rearrests.
“We find these cases where there’s very little injury, more injury to pride than physical, no real history of abuse, but people are facing criminal charges, criminal liability of up to a year in jail and a $2,500 fine,” she said, using the example of an argument where water gets thrown or a brother and sister are fighting. “With our early diversion program, we can spot these cases as they come in.”
Drug diversion program
Another diversion program will soon be available to certain kinds of drug offenders.
Starting Aug. 5, people arrested with small amounts of illegal drugs can take part in supervised treatment to avoid possible felony convictions. The program requires the approval of a judge. For at least a year, offenders will have to submit to drug testing and remain in treatment to stay in compliance. Similar drug dockets are in effect in dozens of Virginia localities, with the perceived benefit of freeing up prosecutors’ time to focus on bigger items and not burdening those suffering from addiction with convictions that would make life more difficult.
“It will let people deal with their substance abuse issues without the threat of a criminal conviction or incarceration,” Ashworth said.
Improved staffing levels
The chief prosecutor for Prince William and the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park, Ashworth also touted a series of staffing gains since she took over. When she began, she said the office had 28 attorneys and 15 administrative staff. She compared those numbers to those from Virginia Beach, where the commonwealth’s attorney sees a comparable number of cases from a comparably sized population. That office has 44 attorneys and 22 administrative staff.
“This is a figure that had not grown over time as our collective jurisdictions have grown,” she told the Manassas council. “The reason that is so critical is I have to put prosecutors in each one of our 15 courtrooms every single day, and this morning we had a prosecutor who was sick, and I looked at the board and there was no one who could fill that docket.”
Ultimately she found courtroom coverage, but by August, Ashworth said, the office will be up to 38 working attorneys and 19 administrative staffers. The full staffing plan is ultimately to reach 41 and 21, she said.
(3) comments
She's got her sights on higher office. This is a neat way to pander to the democratic voters. She's not going full Gaskon because she's a prosecutor and wants to keep her base, but considering the PWC changing demographic, along with her previous job...she probably will very soon.
According to the far left Washington Post 46% of the women murdered in the US (about 4,400) are murdered by a spouse or partner. Many women already fear coming forward with the abuse they are facing and I think a program like this minimizes the seriousness of the abuse. It's just a hurdle the person needs to work out. The left's war on women continues.
This seems like laziness masquerading as progress. Will anyone be held accountable when one of these victims whose abuser is "diverted" gets murdered? Doubt it.
