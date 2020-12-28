Prince William County Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth has found the police department’s use of deadly force in the Dec. 10 shooting of a 79-year-old Dumfries-area man as “both justified and reasonable.”
According to an investigation conducted by her office, the five officers involved faced “imminent bodily harm” as Kurtis Kay Frevert “raised his gun at the officers while walking towards them and saying, ‘shoot me.’”
The Prince William County Police Department on Monday morning released the names of the officers involved and a detailed timeline of what happened that night.
Officers were called to Secret Grove Court in the Four Seasons community off Va. 234 at 7:14 p.m. after Frevert’s wife reported her husband was suicidal, making concerning statements and armed with a handgun.
During the call, dispatchers could overhear a man indicating he would shoot himself, police said.
Officers arrived at 7:23 p.m., but Frevert had left on foot with the weapon and was believed to be in a nearby wooded area, where he was reportedly going to commit suicide.
Officers saturated the neighborhood and requested helicopter assistance from Fairfax County police in an effort to locate Frevert. The helicopter arrived at 7:50 p.m. and spotted Frevert in the woods.
At 8:24 p.m., while officers were formulating their response, the police helicopter crew reported Frevert was walking back toward his home.
“Based on this information, officers mobilized and began to head back towards the home. As officers approached the residence, they immediately encountered the man on the front porch still armed with the weapon,” the report reads. “Officers issued verbal commands to the man to drop the weapon and, within seconds, the man pointed the weapon towards officers. At approximately 8:28 p.m., officers reported shots were fired.”
Police requested fire and rescue come in and provide immediate aid to Frevert, who died at the hospital a short time later.
In total, five Prince William County police officers fired their department-issued firearms almost simultaneously in response to the threat of the firearm being pointed towards them, the police statement said. A neighboring home was inadvertently struck by gunfire, no injuries were reported from the residence.
The five officers involved were in full uniform at the time of the incident and were not injured during the encounter, the report said. Frevert’s wife was also uninjured.
"This incident underscores the dangers officers face each day," said Jarad Phelps, Acting Chief of the Prince William County Police Department. "The officers involved were faced with an imminent deadly situation in a matter of seconds. This incident is very tragic for everyone involved and I ask everyone to keep the family and the officers in their thoughts and prayers."
Ashworth said her office reviewed 1,207 items of evidence in the case, including recordings of the 911 call and radio traffic, dispatch records, over 900 photographs, body-worn camera footage from all nine officers present on scene as well as the video footage taken by the police helicopter. Her office also conducted follow up interviews with Frevert’s wife and eldest son.
“In this incident, the danger posed by the decedent was real,” Ashworth said. “Each of the officers expressed that they believed either they, individually, were in danger of being killed or that the other officers present were in danger of being shot or killed.”
The Prince William County Police Department's Office of Professional Standards is continuing an independent administrative investigation into the shooting. A final review of the incident will be conducted by the Police Department's Use of Deadly Force Review Board, which will examine all aspects of the incident. The board will determine if the shooting was within policy and will make any recommendations as needed based on their findings, the police statement said.
The officers involved in the shooting were identified as:
- Sgt. James Krisner, age 35, assigned to the Eastern Patrol District within the Operations Division as an evening shift patrol supervisor with approximately 13 years of service
- Master Police Officer Shaun Barrett, age 37, assigned to the Special Operations Bureau within the Operations Division as a K-9 officer with approximately 14 years of service
- Officer Adam Beard, age 32, assigned to the Personnel Bureau within the Support Services Division as an officer on the Co-Responder Unit with approximately 6 years of service
- Officer Ravinder Mehta, age 36, assigned to the Eastern Patrol District within the Operations Division as an evening shift patrol officer with approximately 6 years of service
- Officer Ivan Torres, age 33, assigned to the Eastern Patrol District within the Operations Division as an evening shift patrol officer with approximately 4 years of service
None of the aforementioned officers have been involved in a previous officer-involved shooting and all officers have been cleared to return to duty.
God bless them
