The Greater Prince William Area Community Health Center in Woodbridge will receive more than $4.6 million from the American Rescue Plan to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
President Joe Biden’s administration announced $6 billion in allocations to community health centers through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday.
In all, Virginia centers will receive nearly $80 million. Other centers in Northern Virginia in addition to the Woodbridge center that will receive funds are Neighborhood Health in Alexandria, $7.9 million, and Loudoun Community Health Center in Leesburg, $3.9 million.
The funding can be used to expand access to vaccines, conduct outreach to underserved communities and support essential workers.
Mark Meye, CEO of the Prince William Health Center, said the facility will create a plan for the funding to submit to the Department of Health and Human Services. The program operates as a reimbursement.
In a news release, the Biden administration said the funding demonstrates the focus on equity in its COVID-19 response.
The release said that in the past two months, 60% of vaccine doses at federally run Community Vaccination sites were administered to people of color. And in the federal retail pharmacy program, 45% of sites were in Zip codes with high social vulnerability scores – a CDC index that uses 15 U.S. census variables to identify communities that may need support.
“Every American should have the security of knowing they have access to quality, affordable health care, especially as we face a pandemic that has exposed the disparities facing rural, minority, and lower-income communities,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra.
The American Rescue Plan was the $1.9 trillion package approved by Congress and signed by Biden earlier this month.
