Prince William County approves funds to fix stormwater issue in Montclair

It started out small.
As Bob Harris tells it, a neighbor first noticed problems in 1993 when the planter placed at the back of their yard was flooded from a small creek running through his Montclair neighborhood.
The planter was only a few feet from the creek, which connects downstream to Powells Creek. But the problems escalated and that neighbor has since moved on.
Harris is still in the neighborhood he’s called home for 38 years. Although his house hasn’t been affected, when you ask what he knows about the creek, he gives a wry grin.
That’s when he’ll pull out a roughly 8-inch thick blue folder overflowing with documentation on the problems. He’ll show you dozens of photos on the computer of the flooding. He knows the progression of the flooding and the measures that have been taken.
Standing in a different neighbor’s backyard Monday, Harris pointed out where those originally flooded planters were. They were tough to find covered in the mud and debris that have plagued a handful of property owners around Sheffield Drive and Camelot Court for years.
The creek was drained last weekend, leaving a massive area of devastation from consistent flooding and water that had been standing for months. Trees were dead. A shed had been moved from its original location. One house was drying out the carpet from the basement.
But the hardest hit was Paula Lewis’ house.
From the outside, the house looks as though it belongs in a warzone rather than a quiet subdivision in eastern Prince William. In ways she is fighting a war, but against Mother Nature rather than an invading force.
Her house is surrounded by sandbags stacked eight to 10 deep. What used to be a backyard has not a speck of green grass. A small wooden bridge crossing the creek looks as if it was pulled from the bottom of the ocean.
“This morning I heard it was going to rain, but there was no water in the creek and for some particular reason I felt so relieved. I felt so at peace,” she told the Prince William Board of County Supervisors on Tuesday. “I can’t even imagine what it is to wake up in the morning happy, to be able to go in my basement and do my laundry like normal people.”
Just down the creek sits a small soccer net. Its strings are rotted and the pipes are rusted. Trees clearly show a set of lines moving higher and higher marking the height of the water.
The residents have been trying to have the problem fixed for many years to no avail. But recent state legislation allowed local governments to create grant programs specifically to tackle stormwater management issues.
On Tuesday, the supervisors allocated up to $200,000 for the Montclair Country Club through its recently established stormwater management grant fund to address the issues.
According to county staff, the flooding has worsened since 2009. It is caused by a deteriorated stormwater pipe across the first hole and driving range of the golf course.
The pipe was installed in the early 1970s, around the same time as the neighborhood was built. County officials have said deterioration of the pipe blocks the free flow of stormwater through it. Even when it’s not raining, standing water can reach 6 to 7 feet deep, and county staff called it a drowning hazard.
Brian Shapiro, who lives in Montclair, said the water becomes deep “very quickly” as the existing pipes are overwhelmed.
According to county documents, Montclair received a quote of $270,000 to fix the issue. The fund requires a contribution of 20%, which would be $54,000 at that rate. The county’s contractor provided a quote of $170,000 plus a $30,000 contingency.
Environmental Services Division Chief Marc Aveni said any leftover money will return to the stormwater management grant fund.
To address its contribution to the work, the country club will contribute $100,000 through an in-kind donation. To achieve this, the country club will allow the county to dispose of excess soil from a nearby stream restoration project at the club. Typically, the county would have to pay disposal fees for the soil, but the country club is waiving the fees. The county will then be able to use those savings as a credit toward the stormwater project.
The agreement for the grant requires the country club to maintain the pipe, but allows the county to do regular inspections and make recommendations for maintenance.
County staff said the contractor plans to start work quickly, possibly this month.
Lewis implored the board to approve the application and said the action would make a direct, substantial and tangible impact on a county resident.
“You will change my life,” she said. “You will change my neighbors’ life.”
