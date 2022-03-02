The Prince William Board of County Supervisors has authorized the transfer of $100,000 from its COVID-19 Response Special Revenue Fund to support construction costs of the Caerus Vivarium, a biomedical animal research lab in Innovation Park.
The lab will provide critical infrastructure to the thriving life sciences industry in Prince William County, according to a news release.
The 1,500-square-foot vivarium will be regulated by the Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee as a Bio-Safety Lab Level 2 limited to mice and rats. The facility will be owned and operated by Caerus Discovery LLC and housed inside the 6,000-square-foot Serpin Pharma lab at 9501 Discovery Blvd., Suite 120, in Manassas.
Serpin Pharma is a graduate of the Prince William Science Accelerator, and both it and Caerus Discovery were founded by Dr. Cohava Gelber. Both companies have strong ties to George Mason University.
“Animals are critical for biomedical research,” Gelber said. “Initial biological research is done through computer models and cell tissues; yet those models can only show us so much. U.S. federal laws … require that specific non-human animal research occurs to show the safety and efficacy of new treatments before any clinical trials in humans.”
Gelber said Caerus plans to use 25% of the new facility, and the remaining 75% of the vivarium’s capacity will be available for contracted use by other organizations.
“This facility is a natural progression of our life sciences industry, and this investment ensures we can attract new biomedical interest to Innovation Park,” said Christina Winn, executive director of Prince William Department of Economic Development. “We are excited to support scientists who develop therapies essential to the discovery of the causes, diagnoses and treatment of disease.”
Caerus Discovery started planning a vivarium in 2019, but the COVID-19 pandemic and increasingly expensive construction costs halted those plans. The company started building the facility in October.
Caerus Discovery is a privately owned development-stage company focused on discovery of new molecular targets for cancer for diagnostic and therapeutic applications.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.