Prince William County will conduct a noise study in response to residents’ complaints about a data center.
During its meeting Tuesday, the Board of County Supervisors allocated $11,000 to hire a consultant to conduct the study in the Great Oak subdivision.
Residents of the subdivision have raised concerns about noise outside of an under-construction Amazon data center near Manassas Regional Airport.
The board previously directed staff to update the county’s noise ordinance related to the concerns. The money approved Tuesday is for a study specific to Great Oak, and the ordinance revision is ongoing.
Interim County Executive Elijah Johnson said the study would be at a minimum of two locations in the subdivision, but could be at more spots based on meetings with the community and Amazon.
Prince William appears on track to overtake Loudoun County as the data center capital of the world as the industry has exploded recently with dozens of projects approved and more coming in on a regular basis.
Reviewing the noise ordinance, adopted in 1989, is among a string of changes to county policies required by the industry’s growth. County officials are also conducting a water study, continuing the update of the Comprehensive Plan and reviewing the Data Center Opportunity Zone overlay district.
