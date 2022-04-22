Prince William County Board of Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler has tested positive for COVID-19.
Wheeler was scheduled to speak at a groundbreaking of Innovation Town Center and expansion of George Mason University’s Science and Technology Campus on Friday but was absent because of the positive test.
Wheeler, who is fully vaccinated and received a booster, attended Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting. She said she tested positive Wednesday evening and is quarantining at home.
Wheeler said she is experiencing “some symptoms, which are manageable.”
“The COVID-19 virus is still with us, and I am encouraging everyone to get vaccinated and boosted if they are able to do so,” Wheeler said. “I know I would be at a much greater risk for serious health issues if I had not been vaccinated and boosted. I am grateful for the scientific strides that have been made since the pandemic began.”
As of Friday, Prince William County had seen 95,365 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 737 deaths. The county has seen 64 COVID deaths in the past 12 weeks, and the seven-day daily average of new cases is 49.6.
The Virginia Department of Health reported that 346,544 county residents are fully vaccinated, with 158,172 also receiving a booster shot.
