Prince William County planners have already scheduled the final public hearing on the proposed PW Digital Gateway.
The Board of County Supervisors is scheduled to hold a public hearing on the application starting at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 11.
The Planning Commission, in a 5 a.m. vote Thursday, recommended approval of the first application for the proposed project.
The hearing is on the request from dozens of landowners to designate 2,139 acres in western Prince William County for data centers. Specifically, it was to change the land in the Comprehensive Plan currently designated as agricultural/estate and environmental resource to technology/flex, parks and open space, county registered historic site and environmental resource overlay.
The Planning Commission hearing was scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday but did not start until 10 p.m. It lasted nearly seven hours.
More than 220 people signed up for the public hearing, but only 151 stuck it out for the marathon hearing, which many speakers criticized the county for during the meeting.
The Oct. 11 hearing will come during the evening portion of the Board of County Supervisors meeting. It’s unclear what else might be on the agenda, so the meeting could last even longer, as supervisors will likely have many questions and debates before casting their vote.
The project, which proposes 27.6 million square feet of data centers along Pageland Lane, has quickly become the most controversial and contentious local land-use proposal in decades. Opponents and proponents have launched personal attacks against each other, and it has spawned recall efforts against Gainesville Supervisor Pete Candland and Board Chair Ann Wheeler, a federal lawsuit against Candland and calls for an investigation into Interim Planning Director Rebecca Horner.
The original application was submitted last summer by landowners along Pageland Lane who wanted to change the land designation on about 800 acres for the project. The Board of County Supervisors later expanded the request to cover 2,100 acres.
Supporters say the project will provide a huge economic boon to the county in an area that’s no longer rural.
Opponents say such a large development would decimate the character of the county’s rural area; they have raised concerns about the availability of power, effects on water quality and the potential that the buildings could quickly become obsolete as technology continues to improve.
The staff report says if the Comprehensive Plan amendment is approved, the potential data center usage would range from 13.2 million to 27 million square feet and support 1,471 to 5,048 jobs.
The low end is more in line with rezoning requests filed by Compass Datacenters and QTS Realty Trust Inc. rather than the 27.6 million square feet touted by the proposal’s supporters. The combined Compass and QTS projects cover 1,636 acres and 18.42 million square feet.
The hearing is only for the Comprehensive Plan amendment, not the two rezonings. However, if the Comprehensive Plan update is approved, it will weigh heavily in favor of the rezonings.
