Prince William County officials have finalized a purchase agreement to protect cemeteries at the Thoroughfare community in Broad Run.
During its meeting Tuesday, the Board of County Supervisors approved the final $300,000 agreement with W.M. Tinder Inc. to buy two acres at 16117 John Marshall Highway.
Advocates have been lobbying the county to protect the cemeteries since earlier this year, saying the property owners are clearing land on or near the cemetery sites. They say the cemeteries are home to the graves of more than 200 freed slaves and Native Americans from as early as the 19th century.
“We have the best possible outcome,” said Gainesville District Supervisor Pete Candland.
The issue first arose when brothers Frank and Dulany Washington – whose ancestors were among the earliest residents of the Thoroughfare – were preparing to bury their aunt, another longtime resident, in one of the two cemeteries.
The Coalition to Save Historic Thoroughfare has been advocating for the preservation of the cemeteries – one the resting place for members of the Washingtons’ extended family and the second with other African-Americans and Native Americans from the community.
The coalition has said a third cemetery was found on land cleared by the neighboring Farm Brewery at Broad Run. The brewery owners have said they were unaware of any graves at the site, which were largely unmarked, and were planting corn.
The board previously approved a $3.6 million package of initiatives aimed at better identifying and studying historic cemeteries, conducting archeological surveys of the Thoroughfare area, and doing more to tell the story of historic Black settlements in the area like the Thoroughfare and the Carver Road settlements.
