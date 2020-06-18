Prince William County and the City of Manassas have both declared Friday, June 19, 2020, as a local holiday in observance of Juneteenth.
On Tuesday, Gov. Ralph Northam declared Friday, June 19, 2020, an official paid state holiday to recognize and observe Juneteenth. He asked that localities and businesses follow suit in providing a paid holiday.
Juneteenth marks the arrival in 1865 of Union General Gordon Granger in Galveston, Texas, who brought the news to the enslaved people of Texas that they had been freed. This came two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation freeing all slaves. Juneteenth is an American holiday celebrated annually on June 19.
Most Prince William offices and departments including libraries will close. The courts will open. The Elections Office is open for curbside voting. The County Landfill and Balls Ford Road Compost Facility will open.
The following offices and facilities will remain open:
- Police
- Fire and Rescue
- Emergency Management and 911
- Juvenile Detention Center
- Adult Detention Center
- Outdoor parks are open
In Manassas, the following city departments will remain open:
The following City offices will not close to the public:
* Fire and Rescue
* Manassas City Police
* Voter Registration
* Outdoor parks remain open to the public
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.