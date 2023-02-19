Prince William County’s clerk of circuit court is so far unopposed in her reelection bid.
Democratic Clerk of Court Jacqueline Smith has filed paperwork to run for a full term serving Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park.
Smith won a special election in 2017 to finish an eight-year term after the sudden death of Michele McQuigg.
Smith, whose salary is $188,382, prevailed over former Republican Del. Jackson Miller by 2,031 votes. She had lost to McQuigg in 2015 by less than 3,000 votes.
A previous InsideNoVa story said that William Ryland had filed paperwork to seek the Democratic nomination. He appeared in a previous list of candidates provided to the media by the Prince William County Office of Elections.
An elections office spokesperson said that Ryland updated some paperwork that incorrectly pushed him into the filing system for the 2023 election. He has since been removed.
Partisan candidates have until April 6 to submit paperwork declaring their candidacy. Unaffiliated candidates have until June 20. Any districtwide primaries will be held on June 20.
