As COVID-19 case rates plummet across Northern Virginia, the Prince William Health District has closed its permanent testing center, hopefully for the last time.
On Feb. 10, the health district closed the Community Testing Center at Pfitzner Stadium in Woodbridge. Its testing operations will be limited to a shared mobile van the district plans to bring to a different site in the county every Tuesday.
The move to close the location at the stadium comes as COVID case numbers drop precipitously from their January Omicron highs. The county’s seven-day average for new daily cases has fallen to about 100. In mid-January, the seven-day average was over 1,000. At the same time, demand for testing has fallen as well.
“We were only seeing anywhere from 20 to 30 people a day for testing. And so the testing demand quickly dropped after the initial rush during the holiday season,” Amanda Davis, a epidemiologist for the health district, told InsideNoVa. “In order to better hit targeted neighborhoods and populations, instead of one constant site, let’s take it out on the road.”
During the January peak, the testing center had between 300 and 400 visitors daily, Davis said. All told, it conducted 3,272 tests between its opening on Jan. 13 and closure Feb. 10.
The new mobile van will be shared around all of Northern Virginia but will be in Prince William at least every Tuesday. Davis said that the health district is working to add some Saturday dates as well.
The health department will promote the location of the van on its social media accounts and news releases. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-up testing will be available.
Meanwhile, the health district’s vaccination clinics at the former Gander Mountain store in Woodbridge and Manassas Mall remain open. The Gander Mountain clinic is open every day except Sundays from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. The Manassas Mall clinic is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.