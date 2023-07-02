Dr. George M. Hampton, a "living legend" who saw a Dale City school named after him in 2016, died June 29 at 95.
Amid protest and controversy, the former Mills E. Godwin Middle School on Darbydale Avenue in Dale City was renamed seven years ago in honor of Hampton, a retired U.S. Army officer and leader among the local African-American community, particularly those associated with the Omega Psi Phi fraternity and the First Mount Zion Baptist Church in Dumfries.
"He was a towering figure in Prince William County who has had a profound impact on those of us who knew and admired him," said Prince William County Woodbridge District Supervisor Margaret Angela Franklin in statement. "I vividly recall the sense of community pride when Prince William County Schools named a middle school in in his honor, to recognize his service and commitment. We must now cement Dr. Hampton’s legacy through the work we do all across Prince William County."
Dumfries Mayor Derrick Wood called Hampton a visionary who poured his heart into the community.
Originally from New Jersey, Hampton and his siblings were split among relatives when they were young. He was raised in North Carolina, graduated from N.C. Agricultural and Technical State University and was commissioned as second lieutenant in the U.S. Army in 1951. He served in Korea and rose to the rank of lieutenant colonel before retiring in 1971.
“I was in the Army when white privates didn’t salute black officers,” Hampton has said.
Hampton earned a Master of Science degree from Virginia State University and a Doctorate of Arts in education from the University of Central Arizona, according to the biography posted on George M. Hampton Foundation website.
After his retirement from the military, Hampton was a research scientist, project director and human relations specialist with American Institutes for research.
While there, he directed research and development projects in Asia and Africa that dealt with conflict resolution among Americans and “host country nationals” and between majority and minority Americans, the website says.
Hampton and his late wife, Delores, have two children, George, Jr. and Sydni Theresa, and a granddaughter, Desiree Hampton. He lived in Dale City and served the community and state in numerous capacities, including:
• 1975 to 1982: served as political advisor to the Prince William Branch of the NAACP
• 1982 to 1990: served on the Virginia Parole Board as an appointee of Gov. Charles Robb and Gov. Gerald Baliles
• 1990 to 1994: named chairman and CEO of the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Board as an appointee of Gov. L. Douglas Wilder
• 1994 to 2002: served on the Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court Citizens Advisory Council
• 1995 to 1999: served on the State Board of Elections as an appointee of Gov. George Allen
• 1999 to 2005: served on the Northern Virginia Community College Board of Directors
• 2003 to 2007: served on the Virginia State University the Board of Visitors as an appointee of Gov. Mark Warner
Funeral arrangments have not yet been announced.
May he rest in peace.
