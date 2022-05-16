Prince William County planners are proposing the allowance of public sewer connections throughout the county, a potential reversal to nearly a quarter-century of land-use policy.
During its meeting Wednesday, the Planning Commission held a work session on the proposed sewer chapter of the county’s Comprehensive Plan update.
The Comprehensive Plan is a guiding document for county land-use policies. While not committing the Board of County Supervisors to any decisions, it declares the county’s vision for future development.
Public sewer is one of two land-use policies instituted in 1998 to create the so-called rural crescent. The policy places heavy restrictions on extending lines to rural areas and, along with limits of no more than one home for every 10 acres, essentially prohibits intensive development on about 117,000 acres of land.
On Tuesday, planners told the board that the sewer plan was one of the last four sections of the update that haven’t been completed.
Less than 24 hours later, the Planning Commission received an overview of the proposed plan guiding sewer policies.
Planner Bryce Barrett said the revised plan would allow public sewer lines to be extended virtually anywhere in the county, with some restrictions around practicality. He called it a “paradigm shift” in policy.
The Planning Commission did not take action on the proposal, and commissioners did not offer concrete views on the possible shift. Most of the discussion centered on questions about existing septic systems and options for landowners if those systems are failing.
The proposal comes after Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting in which planners backed off some measures that would have allowed more intensive development in existing rural areas.
The majority of the county’s rural area is designated in the existing Comprehensive Plan’s future land-use map as agricultural estate.
The draft documents called for replacing that designation with agricultural and forestry, which would allow up to one home per five acres rather than one home per 10 acres. On Tuesday, Acting Planning Director Rebecca Horner said county staff supports reverting to the existing rules because the proposal wouldn’t achieve the county’s conservation goals.
County officials expect to provide the board with an updated version of the plan in around six weeks.
Everything is going to sh-t here in America. Might as well let it run faster and more free.
