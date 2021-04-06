Prince William County is kicking off a review of its branding.
Streetsense Consulting is holding a series of virtual meetings with each of the county’s eight members of the Board of Supervisors to discuss the county’s existing branding and what might change moving forward.
The first meeting was held Monday with Occoquan District Supervisor Kenny Boddye.
The county is determining the best way to market itself once the coronavirus pandemic subsides.
“It’s a really great time for us to redefine and reimagine how we’re positioned in the marketplace,” Boddye said. “We want to show folks in the marketplace, not only here in the region but across the country, that we are the prime place to do business.”
Christina Winn, executive director of the Prince William Department of Economic Development, said the county needs a “strong brand” to push business growth.
Ralph Thompson, Streetsense’s executive director of travel and tourism, said the company’s work will focus on how the county showcases its assets, including mission statements and the existing county seal.
“We want to establish the right positioning for this brand of Prince William County,” he said. “A brand is much more than a bunch of assets and benefits. It’s an emotional connection that causes people to want to stay here, live here, play here.”
During the virtual meeting, participants were asked to provide some of the county’s strengths and weaknesses. Attendees said the county is close to Washington, D.C., has an educated workforce and has potential for growth, but falls short in access to public transportation, residential property taxes and infrastructure.
The consultants sought feedback on the county’s existing seal, which was adopted in 1935. The seal shows a white hand holding a set of scales positioned over a tobacco plant on light dark and brown land.
The consultants said the scales were meant to depict supervisors’ collective intent to provide justice for all constituents; tobacco symbolized the state’s former cash crop and the light dark and brown represents farmland.
Upcoming virtual meetings are planned for the Coles District on Wednesday; Gainesville on Thursday; Brentsville on Monday; Neabsco on April 14; Potomac on April 15; Woodbridge on April 19 and a countywide session April 21.
To register to participate in the meetings, visit tinyurl.com/pwcrebrading.
