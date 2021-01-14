The Prince William County courthouse will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 19 and Wednesday, Jan. 20 due to a security threat.
The closure, announced Thursday, follows credible evidence of a threat to the safety and security of the courthouse at 9311 Lee Ave., in Manassas, and those in the courthouse, Prince William County Circuit Court Chief Judge Steven S. Smith said in an emergency decree.
Normal operations will resume Thursday, Jan. 21.
The court did not offer any other details about the threat and police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The entire D.C. area is under high security ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20 following last week's riot on Capitol Hill that left five people dead, including U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick of Springfield.
More than 20,000 National Guard troops are expected in D.C. ahead of the inauguration. The Washington Monument is closed and Airbnb and many hotels are canceling or not accepting reservations for next week.
