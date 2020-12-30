The Prince William Health District has announced the following dates and locations for free COVID-19 tests over the next week:
Monday, Jan. 4:
Metz Middle School, 9950 Wellington Road, Manassas, 11 a.m. Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 1:30 p.m., whichever comes first.
Splashdown Water Park, 7500 Ben Lomond Park Road, Manassas, 4 p.m. Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 6 p.m., whichever comes first.
Tuesday, Jan. 5:
James S. Long Regional Park, 4603 James Madison Highway, Haymarket, 11 a.m. Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 1:30 p.m., whichever comes first.
Cloverdale Park, 15150 Cloverdale Road, Dale City, 4 p.m. Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 6 p.m., whichever comes first.
Wednesday, Jan. 6:
Grace Church, 1006 Williamstown Drive, Dumfries, 11 a.m. Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 1:30 p.m., whichever comes first.
Metz Middle School, 9950 Wellington Road, Manassas, 4 p.m. Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 6 p.m., whichever comes first.
Thursday, Jan. 7:
Cloverdale Park, 15150 Cloverdale Road, Dale City, 11 a.m. Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 1:30 p.m., whichever comes first.
Woodbridge Senior Center, 13850 Church Hill Drive, Woodbridge, 4 p.m. Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 6 p.m., whichever comes first.
Friday, Jan. 8:
Splashdown Water Park, 7500 Ben Lomond Park Road, Manassas, 11 a.m. Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 1:30 p.m., whichever comes first.
Woodbridge Senior Center, 13850 Church Hill Drive, Woodbridge, 4 p.m. Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 6 p.m., whichever comes first.
