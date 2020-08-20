Prince William County’s overall crime rate fell last year, with 11.9 crimes per 1,000 residents compared to 12.9 in 2018.
The county --- with more than 467,000 residents and 686 sworn officers -- saw an overall decrease in robberies, car theft, burglaries and larcenies last year. However, murder and assaults on law enforcement officers increased significantly, according to the Prince William County Police Department’s annual report for 2019.
The county saw a total of 14 murders in 2019 compared to nine in 2018. Two investigations remain active with no arrest while 11 investigations were cleared, 10 with arrests and one offender committing suicide.
Of the victims in the cleared investigations, all victims but one, a man killed in the December shooting at Denny’s restaurant in Manassas, were in some way acquainted with the suspects, police said.
One victim was killed during a domestic encounter that ended with the offender committing suicide; three victims were killed resulting from the use or attempted purchase of narcotics; seven victims were otherwise known to the offenders which involved an altercation that resulted in a death; and one victim was killed during the commission of a robbery and was not known to the suspects.
Firearms resulted in the killing of 12 victims while stabbing and/or strangulation were the cause of death for two victims. An additional 2018 drug overdose death was charged as a murder in 2019 and is not included in the official count, the report said.
Over the last four years, several categories of crime in the county have continued to decrease. From 2015 to 2019, robberies fell 13.8 percent, larcenies 5.2 percent and car theft 24.8 percent, the report said.
From 2018 to 2019, the county saw a 45 percent drop in arson crimes, a 7.2 percent decrease in burglaries and a 28 percent decrease in stolen property offenses.
Up over 2018 were assaults on police officers, which increased 7.8 percent and drug overdose deaths, which rose 10.1 percent between 2018 and last year.
In auto accidents, the county saw a small increase in the number of crashes 4,497 in 2019, which is 209 more than the 4,288 reported in 2018. But fatal crashes decreased dramatically, falling 47.8 percent.
In 2019, 13 people were killed in 12 motor vehicle crashes in Prince William County. One crash resulted in the death of a motorcycle operator and an occupant. Two of the 12 fatal crashes involved persons who were intoxicated or otherwise impaired, while five crashes involved excessive speed, according to the report.
Two of those killed in fatal crashes were not wearing a seatbelt; one was a driver while the other was a passenger who were traveling in separate at-fault vehicles. Three of the fatal crashes involved a motorcycle, and of these, all three operators were determined to be at fault.
Four pedestrians were killed in 2019, one less than the five pedestrians who were killed in the previous year. In all of the pedestrian involved cases, the deceased was attempting to cross a roadway.
In one case, the driver of the striking vehicle fled the scene and is still being sought. Alcohol was a factor in at least one of the pedestrian-involved crashes while one pedestrian ignored the “Do Not Walk” signal and was struck and killed.
In order to improve roadway safety, the police department said it will continue to aggressively enforce violations of traffic law.
