Prince William County needs to increase pay for firefighters by at least 6.8% to stay competitive in the market, and the county’s general government pay lags that of surrounding jurisdictions, according to a consultant study presented to supervisors Tuesday.
After completing a compensation and classification study in 2018, the county committed to studying pay every four to five years. The consultant report given to the Board of County Supervisors on Tuesday was prepared by Gallagher Benefit Services Inc.
“We may be able to hire people, but we struggle to maintain them because they go places where they can make more money,” said board Chair Ann Wheeler.
Managing principal consultant Mike Verdoorn said the county’s pay was compared to Arlington, Fairfax and Loudoun counties, Alexandria, Fairfax and the Prince William County Service Authority.
Verdoorn said the county pays on average about 8.8% less for general government positions, 9.2% less for the fire department and 4.3% less at the local jail.
“The disparity at all ranks in … the fire department is astounding, and it’s being felt,” said Mitch Nason, president of the Prince William County Professional Firefighters Association.
The county pays about 10% less than the market for leadership roles, but its recent increase in police pay puts it at 16.8% above the market.
Verdoorn said a competitive range is within 5% to 10% of the market.
Supervisor Yesli Vega, R-Coles, cautioned comparing Prince William to localities with much higher costs of living like Arlington and Fairfax counties.
“We want to be able to compare apples to apples, not apples to avocados,” Vega said.
Gallagher recommended increasing pay at minimum by 6.8% for the fire department, 7.8% for the sheriff’s office and 4.2% at the jail. The company also recommended raising some general government position minimum salaries.
If adopted, the public safety increase would affect 952 employees and cost an additional $5.1 million annually.
County Executive Chris Shorter said no immediate pay increases are being proposed.
“Our intent here was to make sure we had this information as part of the proposed budget discussion,” he said.
Shorter will present supervisors with his proposed operating budget on Feb. 28.
