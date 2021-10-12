Prince William County Executive Chris Martino announced Tuesday that he will retire effective Dec. 31.
The announced came during Tuesday's Board of County Supervisors meeting. Martino has been County Executive since 2016. Prior to that, he served as the Deputy County Executive for General Government, and before that, he was Director of Finance for the county. He has been with Prince William County government for 26 years.
“Prince William County is a very special community, a community in which I have lived and raised my family. It has been my distinct privilege to serve in this role, and I am extremely proud of what we have accomplished during my tenure,” Martino said in a county-issued news release. “This is not an easy decision by any means.
"I love this organization and the people who work here. However, after close to 40 years of public service, 26 with Prince William County, it is time. I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to be a part of this organization. I am thankful to the staff and the Board of County Supervisors, past and present, for their leadership and support as we have all worked together to accomplish our vision and to make Prince William County a community of choice.”
When asked what Martino is most proud of, he mentioned changing the organization’s culture to empower employees and focus on the Board of County Supervisors goals; aligning the county’s personnel policies, procedures and practices; completing and implementing classification and compensation studies to help with recruitment and retention of county employees; overseeing the creation of Chapter 9.2 and a single combination fire and rescue system; and maintaining the Board’s principles of sound financial management and triple AAA bond rating status, just to name a few. “It is the work of our employees, however, that makes me the most proud,” he said.
“The Board is very grateful for Mr. Martino’s service,” said Ann Wheeler, Chair of the Board of County Supervisors. “He has led this organization through many challenges – a global pandemic, social unrest, changes to the structure of the organization, and much more – and he has done so with passion, determination, and always with the best interest of the community and organization at heart. While this is a loss for the organization, we certainly wish him well and the very best of luck.”
Martino will continue to serve as County Executive through the end of the calendar year. The Board of County Supervisors will start a national search for a replacement as soon as possible.
