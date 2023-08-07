There’s only one place in Northern Virginia where you can watch a bull rider right after a beauty pageant, all while eating a funnel cake.
The Prince William County Fair, the state’s largest fair, and a summer staple, is coming back for its 74th year. This year's fair opens Friday, Aug. 11, and runs through Saturday, Aug. 19.
The fair, at 10624 Dumfries Road in Manassas, was begun in 1949 by a group of veterans who sponsored a dairy show. Year after year, the fair grew and drew thousands of visitors. Today, it’s a mix of tradition and innovation that brings new experiences each year.
As usual, the fair will feature midway rides from Deggeller Attractions, which owns and operates one of the largest and most diverse fleets of rides in the country, along with plenty of food options with popcorn, funnel cake, candied apples and more.
Aside from the pony rides, crafts, petting zoos, antique tractors and wine tastings, the Prince William Fair has a diverse schedule of events for visitors.
There will be a truck and tractor pull, dog show, demolition derby, a youth goat show, bullride mania, monster trucks shows, a mullet contest and a dairy goat show.
The week will also bring performances from local bands and musical artists including Soho Down, Spencer Thatcher and the Ol’ Song Gang, Carrie Brockwell, Lionel Ward and the New World Band, Hot Rod Rockers, The Route 66 Band, Page County Ramblers and Trey Schneider.
The fair is also continuing one its older traditions of hosting pageants, which returned last year after a 34-year absence, to showcase the young ladies and babies of Prince William.
The 2023 Prince William County Fair Pageant categories include Miss for ages 17-22, Teen Miss for ages 13-16, Pre-Teen Miss for ages 10-12, Little Miss for ages 7-9, Tiny Miss for ages 5-6, Baby Miss for ages 3-4, Wee Baby Miss for ages 1-2 and Teeny Baby Miss for ages 1 month to 11 months.
Advance admission tickets can be bought on the fair's website. The cost is $15 for adults ages 14-64 and $8 for children ages 5-13 and seniors age 65 and over. Tickets will also be available for regular price at the fairgrounds’ gates at $20 for adults and $10 for children and seniors.
All tickets include parking, midway shows, interactive animal exhibits and home arts demonstrations, but midway rides are extra.
