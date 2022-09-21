Prince William County supervisors have put the finishing touches on a collective bargaining ordinance.
During its meeting last week, the Board of County Supervisors held a work session on the draft ordinance, which will govern how collective bargaining will work, which employees are eligible and the scope of bargaining.
A year ago, employees in the police and fire departments submitted petitions to the Board of Supervisors signaling their intent to collectively bargain. The police and fire departments currently have associations that act on behalf of members, but they are not formal unions.
State code had previously prohibited local governments from recognizing labor unions among its employees or entering into collective bargaining contracts with them. Employees for state agencies and constitutional officers are not included in the new legislation.
Eric Paltell of the employment law firm Kollman & Saucier, who was hired to help the county craft the ordinance, said Alexandria and Arlington, Fairfax and Loudoun counties have already adopted collective bargaining ordinances, but none of those localities has yet reached agreements with any employee unions.
In Prince William County, 4,096 employees would be eligible for collective bargaining, and 1,754 would be ineligible.
After a May work session, county officials made several changes to the draft ordinance including:
Allowing employees to bargain over health and safety matters
Prohibiting a county lockout over stalled negotiations
Requiring the county executive to provide written notice of the suspension of a collective bargaining agreement within 24 hours, barring certain catastrophic circumstances
Clarifying that only a majority of voting employees must vote in favor of a union rather than a number equal to a majority of those represented by the union
Supervisors made several additional changes to the ordinance during Tuesday’s meeting.
The board would allow unions to meet with new employees during orientation, but clarified that any meeting would not be mandatory.
The board spent considerable time jockeying over whether the county should provide quarterly lists of employees with their work contact information to unions.
Supervisors Yesli Vega, R-Coles, and Jeanine Lawson, R-Brentsville, did not want to provide the contact information for employees who didn’t want to participate in a union.
Vega eventually offered a compromise where employees could opt out of having their information shared. However, a straw poll for the compromise failed, with Lawson and Vega joined in support only by Supervisor Victor Angry, D-Neabsco.
Vega also wanted to add language to the ordinance prohibiting taxpayer funds being used by the union to support political action committees. However, County Attorney Michelle Robl said the county could not restrict how a union uses its money.
“Once it’s turned over to the union, I don’t think we have any control over how the union spends it,” Robl said.
Eventually, the conversation centered on whether county payroll staff should be involved in deducting union fees from paychecks and providing the money to the union. Vega and Lawson wanted to remove the county from the process, but did not receive majority support.
County staff will take changes discussed at Tuesday’s meeting and make final revisions to the ordinance. It will next come up for a public hearing and vote.
Several people spoke in favor of collective bargaining during public comment Tuesday.
State Sen. Jeremy McPike said the ordinance would help county employees have a voice.
“These are the folks that help our community thrive,” McPike said. “These are the key folks to our workforce that make our community great.”
