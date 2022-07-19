Chief Timothy L. Keen is retiring effective Sept. 1 after 40 years of service to Prince William County fire and rescue.
Keen began his career in Prince William County as a volunteer in January 1982. He has led the county's fire and rescue system as chief for the past three years.
“It has been an honor and privilege to serve the residents of Prince William County for 40 years and to lead the Fire and Rescue System over the past three years,” Keen said in a news release. “I am grateful for the amazing performance of all the members in our system and proud of the work we have done to improve our services to the Prince William community.”
Keen’s last day in the office will be Aug. 31, 2022. The county executive and Board of County Supervisors will discuss the next steps regarding the transition in leadership and the future selection process for the Fire and Rescue System Chief position.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.