Prince William County’s budget staff says challenges are ahead in the county’s preliminary five-year budget forecast because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Members of the Board of County Supervisors learned during a work session Tuesday that the county is facing a 33% drop in hotel occupancy taxes, a 13% drop in business, professional and occupational license (BPOL) tax revenue and a 4.5% decrease in local sales tax revenue. However, finance director Michelle Attreed said the county is estimated to see a surplus of $10.5 million from real estate and personal property taxes during this fiscal year, which began July 1.
Attreed told the board that freezing hiring, stopping discretionary spending and deferring some projects earlier this year have helped the county’s financial situation.
“We think we’re well-positioned to manage through this, but it may be a challenge,” Attreed said during the meeting.
The county has a $1.2 billion budget for fiscal year 2021.
Staff said it projects a 3.9% increase in the county's residential property tax bills and a 5.3% increase in real estate tax bills.
Motor vehicle license fees, levied with the personal property tax, are forecast to increase 37% due to an increase in the motor vehicle license tax in fiscal 2021. The tax increases from $24 to $33 for automobiles and trucks and from $12 to $20 for motorcycles.
The budget is based on a $1.125 real estate tax rate, generating general revenues of more than $1.1 billion.
Also during the meeting Tuesday, residents of neighborhoods likely to be affected by the Route 28 bypass turned out to express opposition to the board’s decision to approve the bypass. The board had initially voted in August in favor of widening existing Route 28 rather than approving the bypass, but it reconsidered and reversed that vote Sept. 8.
The supervisors held the work session in a conference room at the county government center, rather than their usual board meeting room. Because of social-distancing guidelines, the residents who showed up to speak, along with the media, were forced to stand in the hallway outside to try to listen to the meeting.
(1) comment
Hold onto your wallet, our liberal BOCS are about to raise our taxes through the roof.
