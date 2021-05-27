If you need a COVID-19 test, this is the final week that free testing sites will operate in the Prince William Health District.
Final free testing schedule:
Friday, May 28, 2021
Splashdown Water Park
7500 Ben Lomond Park Rd., Manassas, VA 20109
Start Time 2 p.m. | Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 6:00 p.m., whichever comes first.
There has been a significant decline in residents getting tested; however, the PWHD strongly encourages COVID-19 testing. COVID-19 testing and vaccinations are two essential tools for ending the pandemic.
Visit the VDH website to locate COVID-19 testing sites. Also, this website offers information on free testing. Additionally, the George Mason University MAP Clinic offers COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
The MAP Clinic is for the uninsured and underinsured. The clinic phone number is 703-993-5880 and, the address is 99 Tremont St, Manassas Park, VA 20111. The MAP Clinic will continue to partner with the PWHD to provide testing to those who cannot find opportunities in the community.
THIS WEEK’S MOBILE CLINICS:
Americana Grocery Clinic
• When: Sunday, June 6, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Where: 14428 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Woodbridge, VA 22191
• Vaccine: Pfizer (authorized for 12 and older)
• Sign-up at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/americana-pfizer-clinic-6-6-21
More information about testing and the county's response to COVID-19 is available at pwcgov.org/COVID19.
