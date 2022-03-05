Face coverings are no longer required in Prince William County facilities.
New Centers for Disease Control and Prevention metrics place Prince William County’s current COVID-19 Community Level at low. Based on the CDC guidelines, new metrics, and the recommendations of the area health directors, the county’s face covering directive began immediately on Friday, the county said in a news release.
Face coverings are now be optional for employees in county facilities, except for those where health or medical services are provided.
While face coverings are no longer required in county facilities, employees and visitors can continue wearing them. No employee or visitor shall be made to feel uncomfortable for wearing or not wearing a mask, the release said.
Prince William County’s main priority continues to be the health and safety of employees and residents. The public is encouraged to get vaccinated or to get a booster shot if you are due. Visit www.vaccine.gov to find a location near you.
The public is also strongly encouraged to participate in other precautionary actions to stay healthy, such as hand washing and staying home when you don’t feel well.
