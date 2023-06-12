Prince William County officials on Friday announced the hire of Wesley Dawson as the county’s first director of the new Office of Community Safety.
Dawson, who will begin his role June 26, comes to Prince William County from the Baltimore, where he worked in the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement, which focuses on violence prevention using holistic and public health-oriented strategies to improve community safety, according to a news release from Prince William County. He was also responsible for tackling gun violence and examining the root causes of health-related matters.
“I believe that my community engagement and public safety experience align perfectly with the county’s Community Safety Initiative goals,” Dawson said in a provided statement. “I am honored and excited by the opportunity to lead Prince William County’s CSI efforts and to build impactful programs that will drive meaningful change in the community."
The new community safety office was created as part of a broader effort to address rising violent crime. Dawson’s office will focus on “prevention, intervention, education and diversion strategies” to combat crime, the news release said. The Board of County Supervisors authorized the initiative in December 2022 and allocated funds for two new positions, a director and a community safety administrator/data analyst, a role that has not yet been filled, according to the news release.
“Wesley brings critical and unique experience in community engagement, program development and evidenced-informed decision-making to the Office of Community Safety,” Deputy County Executive for Public Safety Dan Alexander said in a statement. “This is a key role in our Community Safety Initiative efforts, and with Wesley’s leadership, the county can continue to work with our citizens to improve the quality of life in every neighborhood, every day."
Before serving in Baltimore, Dawson worked for the District of Columbia as a special assistant and program analyst with the Department of Transportation and as a constituent services coordinator with the Council of the District of Columbia. In those roles, he conducted community outreach programs.
Dawson received his bachelor of arts degree in political science from Virginia Commonwealth University and a master’s degree of public administration from George Mason University.
More unelected bureaucrats changing public policy. The BOCS mission is almost complete. Bring in a new Police Chief, Fire Chief, Diversity Leaders, and now this hire...add on the horrible Commonwealth Attorney in this county with an agenda and you have the makings for an uninhabitable County for many. Hard working tax payers get ready for this local government to take your money and redistribute it.
I just printed this article and cannot wait to hang it up.
PWC is such a joke.
They hire McDade from one of the WORST public school systems in the country.
This year they hire a guy for community safety, who did the same job in the some of the most dangerous cities. I don't see anywhere in the article how he did in the role. I wonder why.
I you are all happy with your county. Who is worse? The votes or the BOCS for doing this? Somewhere in the county I think gallons of lead is getting dumped into the water supply.
Next year I hear that the top candidates for stopping pedos are from the Catholic Church and Cambodia.
Go ahead and defend this hire. Then think about your favorite sports team and how you would feel if the owner hired the worst coach in the league.
So PWC hires a failed diversity pick from failed cities to address crime issues in PWC? PWC has hired 3 failed diversity picks from Chicago and Baltimore. WTH?
Hmmm, worked in DC and Baltimore so it has to work here in PWC.
