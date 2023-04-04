Thomas LaBelle is Prince William County’s new Fire and Rescue System chief, effective May 1, the county announced in a news release Tuesday night.
LaBelle has more than 30 years working in emergency services, most recently serving as deputy chief with the Henrico County Division of Fire, with expertise in community risk reduction. He previously spent five years as the division chief with Albemarle County Fire Rescue, managing the executive board and volunteer components of their combination fire rescue system.
Prince William County’s Fire and Rescue System is comprised of the Department of Fire and Rescue and eight volunteer fire and rescue departments. The organizations work together to provide firefighting and emergency medical services to the county and currently consist of 722 full-time employees and 391 operational volunteer personnel, according to the release.
As the county’s fire and rescue system chief, LaBelle will be responsible for Fire, Emergency Medical Services and Emergency Management Services. The county’s combined fire and rescue system provides emergency incident operations, emergency preparedness and staffing of the emergency operations center. The Fire and Rescue System also provides fire, injury and illness prevention for the community, along with training and education programs for the preparedness of department personnel.
“I have spent my entire life supporting fire and EMS personnel, fire departments and the communities they protect,” LaBelle said in the release. “I’m excited to now be able to serve the Prince William Fire and Rescue System and the Prince William community. I truly believe that the career and volunteer workforce in the county’s Fire and Rescue System are outstanding, and I am humbled to have the opportunity to work side by side with its members.”
LaBelle, according to the release, brings a vast knowledge of state and national labor organizations, local labor associations and collective bargaining units.
The new chief’s annual salary was not immediately available.
LaBelle has a bachelor of science from Hartwick College and is working toward a master in homeland security from the U.S. Naval Postgraduate School. He graduated from the National Fire Academy’s Executive Fire Officer Program in 2019. He holds multiple certifications, including Chief Fire Officer – Commission on Public Safety Credentialing and Pro Board Certificated as a Fire Officer III, Fire Instructor II and Fire Investigator.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.