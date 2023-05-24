Prince William County has hired a new deputy county executive.
The Board of County Supervisors announced Tuesday the county has hired Quintin Haynes to serve as its next deputy county executive for general government. His first day on the job will be June 12.
Haynes most recently worked for the city of New York, where he served as the executive deputy commissioner of the Department of Citywide Administrative Services. He also worked as the director of human resources and diversity in New York City.
Haynes worked in the Obama administration, as well, serving as the White House director of finance and as a special assistant to the secretary of commerce.
“I am passionate about public service, I’m passionate about public administration. I’m eager to jump right in, and I’m eager to work with each and every one of you,” Haynes told the board Tuesday.
Haynes received his bachelor’s degree from Florida A&M University, a master of public administration degree from New York University and a master of business administration degree from Harvard University.
“Quintin brings with him a tremendous amount of diverse experience and knowledge,” County Executive Chris Shorter said in a county press release. “I am excited and confident that he will provide fresh perspectives and innovative ideas, and that he will do an excellent job leading the county’s general government functions to serve our organization and community.”
The deputy executive for general government oversees the county’s departments of facilities and fleet management, human resources, information technology, library and management and budget. Haynes will also serve as the liaison to the Office of Elections and Prince William County Schools.
(1) comment
Good luck to Mr. Haynes. I'm sure he is a smart and decent guy. And, I'm sure it would hard to find a more liberal person to fill the job. But, since Democrats have taught us that there is nothing more important than race (smarts and character are not factors to be considered), I got to wondering how the county is doing on the most important factor of race. Based on publicly available information on the Prince William County websites, It appears there is not a single Asian person in any type of leadership position in any county agency. This in a county that is over 10% Asian. That to me means that someone, or a group of someone's, is actively working to keep Asians out of leadership. It would be statistically very unlikely this lack of Asians happened just by chance. It is most likely racism actively at work. We've seen this racist behavior in Fairfax County, Arlington and DC, so PWC is apparently following their lead. Maybe Mr. Haynes can look into this.
