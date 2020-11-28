Parag Agrawal has been hired as the new planning director for Prince William County.
Agrawal, who is currently community development director in Milton, Ga., in the Atlanta area, replaces Rebecca Horner, who was promoted in January to deputy county executive for community development. He will start Dec. 7.
Before moving to the Atlanta area three years ago, Agrawal was the associate director of the Division of Statewide Planning and the Metropolitan Planning Organization for the state of Rhode Island, which has a population of 1.06 million people. Before Rhode Island, where he worked three years, he was the planning and economic development director for the city of Bridgeport, Conn.
In total, Agrawal has more than 18 years of experience in planning and development.
“Mr. Agrawal brings a wealth of experience to this position, and we look forward to innovative programs to benefit Prince William County,” said Prince William County Board of Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler.
Agrawal administered Georgia’s largest Transfer of Development Rights program and the recently adopted Greenspace Bond program, both intended to help conserve and preserve land. He also recently completed metropolitan Atlanta’s tree preservation ordinance and worked with the various private stakeholders to facilitate the development of the city’s new downtown that would enhance the culture and heritage of the community.
Agrawal has a bachelor of architecture degree from Aligarh University in India and a master of city and regional planning from Ohio State University. He is a certified planner with the American Planning Association.
“I am excited to join the team to help move the county forward in its goals,” Agrawal said. “I look forward to working with various community stakeholders to make Prince William County as the most livable community in the country.”
Agrawal had actually accepted a position as director of neighborhood development services with the city of Charlottesville on Nov. 4, according to The Daily Progress.
Because finding a county planner from the community is out of the question? So this guy is making 250k and working part time while moonlighting in Charlottesville too? What is so hard about cutting down trees to put in a parking lot. Another PWC BOCS failure Democrats and Republicans they are all useless. I hope he can plan COVID triages and welfare centers because PWC is failing miserably. In 6 months cases will triple and the rest will be on the street starving. Why are we still developing on prepandmic levels?
