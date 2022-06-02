Prince William County Public Schools has announced the winners of the 2021-22 Outstanding Educators Awards.
Bristow Run Elementary School Principal Rhonda Jeck was named Principal of the Year, while Osbourn Park High School teacher Todd Robbins earned the Teacher of the Year honor.
Also honored during a May 24 ceremony were the following educators from the Mentoring and Induction program: Yorkshire Elementary School teacher Megan Suprise named Elementary New Teacher of the Year; Gainesville High School teacher Natalie Hackmann was named Secondary New Teacher of the Year; Belmont Elementary School teacher Kelly Pratte claimed Lead Mentor of the Year; and Coles Elementary School teacher Shannon Fletcher was named Mentor of the Year.
