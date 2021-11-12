The Prince William Board of County Supervisors voted 5-3 Tuesday to implement the recently approved cigarette tax. The board’s Republicans voted against the measure.
As part of the fiscal 2022 budget, the board approved the creation of a 40-cent per pack levy on cigarettes.
Tuesday’s vote was necessary to formally establish the tax and approve an agreement with the Northern Virginia Cigarette Tax Board for administration of the levy.
The tax is estimated to generate $4 million in yearly tax revenue.
