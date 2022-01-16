The Prince William County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., in affiliation with the Delta Research and Educational Foundation, will host its 32nd annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Youth Oratorical Competition and Program on Monday, Jan. 17, at 11 a.m. on its YouTube channel (PWCAC-DST-MEDIA).
The virtual event is free.
This year’s theme, “Beyond Dreams and Mountains: Her Voice – Her Mission,” calls upon students to stretch their imaginations and bring inspirational meaning to King’s vision as seen through the eyes and work of women, the unsung heroines of the civil rights movement past and present, according to a release from the organization.
Student orators will share how the vision and work of these women aligned with King’s vision and continue his legacy.
In addition to six Prince William County student orators, the program will also feature the MLK Community Choir, a guest choir, the Ebony Impact Gospel Choir of Old Dominion University; and guest soloist Maria Howell.
The audience will be able to vote for their favorite orator during the program, using a text-to-vote feature.
For more than 30 years, the program’s youth orators have amazed and inspired large audiences with thoughtful ideas, impactful delivery and calls to action.
“This year in addition to our local orators, the MLK Committee took advantage of the virtual platform by broadening our program participants,” said president Sharon Andrews. In addition to performances by the ODU choir and Howell, the invocation and benediction will be led by Delta’s South Atlantic regional chaplain, Tayon Dancy.
Andrews noted that community support from teachers, coaches and principals from the three local school districts and the judges, sponsors and patrons make the program possible each year.
‘Day of Service’ project
The Prince William County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. invites the local community to participate in its “Day of Service” project in conjunction with the King Day program.
Warm winter coats (new and gently used), blankets, sleeping bags, tarps, hats, gloves, socks, and non-perishable food donations will be collected to benefit the clients of Streetlight Ministries Community Outreach. Members will take donations after the oratorical program on Jan. 17 from 2-4 p.m. Collection sites are Harris Teeter, 10060 Market Circle, Manassas, and the Dumfries Commuter Lot at Route 234 and U.S. 1.d
