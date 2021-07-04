Prince William County’s Department of Public Safety Communications has launched the next generation of 9-1-1, called the Emergency Services Internet Protocol Network (ESInet).
The current 9-1-1 infrastructure in Prince William and across most of the country typically allows only for the transport and transmission of voice and small packets of data, according to a news release.
But in an emergency, the call being routed to the correct 9-1-1 center and finding the person’s exact location are the two most important elements for a faster emergency response. Because earlier 9-1-1 systems have limited data and internet protocol capability, it is difficult to get more data across these networks, the county said.
Upgrading to the 9-1-1 ESInet allows the county to obtain better location information from callers and to transfer misrouted calls faster if they are actually intended for another jurisdiction.
The department anticipates that its 9-1-1 system will eventually be able to receive photos and videos in real time from the public when reporting an emergency. Other localities in Northern Virginia that have launched the 9-1-1 ESInet include Fairfax, Fauquier and Loudoun counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.