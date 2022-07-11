Prince William County is holding a second public input session on the plan for what could become its biggest park.
County officials will hold a the meeting July 14 to present a draft master plan for Dove's Landing Park.
The existing 308-acre park sits in the center of the county at the confluence of the Occoquan River and the Cedar Run and Broad Run tributaries near Bristow Road.
The park could be expanded when the county receives 170 acres on the other side of the river as part of the controversial Preserve at Long Branch development. The developer received additional density allowances for the project by pledging to donate the acreage to the county as parkland.
The developer also provided an additional 19 acres as a natural and cultural resources preserve at Sinclair Mill, which is next to the river and would connect Dove’s Landing to the parkland planned for The Preserve.
The additional area includes a residential structure, a mill site, former gold mine, Civil War earthworks and the route for an old colonial road. The county plans to construct 2.5 miles of trail on the property and 20 trailhead parking spaces.
The county held its first public input session on the master planning process in the spring and will be presenting an update to the plan based on ideas presented at that meeting.
The original park master plan only included 234 acres and is being updated because it did not include land acquired in 2018 or the planned donation from The Preserve.
The county has allocated $2.4 million to support enhancements at the park.
The county hasn’t done much with the existing 308 acres. It has 18 parking spaces, access to the river and 4.5 miles of trails.
The input session is scheduled for 7:30 to 9 p.m. July 14 at the Edward L. Kelly Leadership Center, 14715 Bristow Road, Manassas.
