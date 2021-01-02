Prince William County Fire and Rescue opened its latest fire station Saturday morning in the Manassas area.
Firehouse 22 at 7500 Century Park Drive covers the Groveton area around U.S. 29 and Groveton Road near Manassas National Battlefield Park. The station houses an engine, rescue, medic and collapse Unit, serving a large area consisting of industrial sites, residential neighborhoods, commercial businesses and Interstate 66, Prince William Professionals Firefighters said in a Facebook post.
The Groveton station will house approximately 45 career staff providing 24-hour coverage.
The approximate 19,000 square foot facility was built by Pavone Construction, in cooperation with the Timmons Group, a structural design engineer firm, and the county's Facilities Construction Management department.
The building’s design, by LeMay Erickson Willcox Architects with assistance from fire and rescue’s design committee, encompasses sleeping quarters, a kitchen, dayroom, physical fitness room, training room, storage for technical rescue equipment, and offices. In addition, the station has four drive through apparatus bays, a personal protective equipment storage area, and a decontamination "decon” corridor.
Due to COVID-19, the ribbon cutting ceremony and station visits are temporarily postponed until further notice.
