The Prince William County Schools community got a closer look at the security system officials say will help keep deadly weapons out of school buildings.
The school division is considering spending about $10 million to lease Evolv Express security lanes for each of its 34 middle and high schools. If adopted, the plan would be to lease the devices from Maryland-based Alliance Technology Group and to gradually roll them out over the first few months of the 2023-24 school year.
Following a presentation to the county’s student senate, school system officials carried out a public outreach push to familiarize parents and teachers with the devices, holding three in-person demonstrations and a Zoom event over the last two weeks. At Freedom High School in Woodbridge on Monday night, several dozen community members heard from Vernon Bock, the school system’s chief operating officer, Ron Crowe, the risk management director, and representatives from Evolv.
The system’s advantage, they said, is that Evolve Express uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to spot guns, explosives and large knives, but with far fewer “nuisance alarms” than a traditional metal detector. Students can walk through Evolv lanes with most normal household items on their person and not set off the system.
As a result, the system can move students into the building far quicker than a metal detector, and most students can simply walk through the lanes as they would a normal doorway. The company says that about 2,500 people can be moved through the lanes in about 15 minutes.
Hefty price tag
But the Evolv systems also cost about 50 times more than a traditional metal detector. And certain everyday items, Evolv representatives conceded, were more likely than others to trigger even the advanced Evolv system. Umbrellas, for instance, can look too much like a gun barrel. Or certain kinds of eyeglass cases can appear like an explosive device, they said. The number of false positives, the company’s representatives said, would depend on the level of sensitivity a school building sets the machine too. The higher the sensitivity setting, the company claims, the more likely it is to catch knives, but the higher the false positive rate as well.
Bock said that if a student triggers an alarm, he or she will go over to a “resolution table” with a staff member to figure out what set it off. The $10 million price tag, he said, will cover four years of the machines, maintenance and stipends for employees to man the systems.
According to Bock, it was Superintendent LaTanya McDade who first approached the facilities and risk management departments about beefing up security at school entrances. From there, the division considered three systems before determining that the Evolv lanes made the most sense by offering strong weapons detection and the capacity to quickly move hundreds of students in quickly.
School system officials then traveled to Charlotte, North Carolina, where gun recoveries have reportedly fallen dramatically since the installation of Evolv lanes in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools at the start of the school year.
Several parents at Freedom were clearly supportive of the system, telling InsideNoVa that several gun-related incidents in and around the school over the last few years had made their students anxious.
Others, though, said the money might be better spent elsewhere.
“Comparatively we’ve had [two] guns this year … How many fentanyl overdoses and drug issues have we had?” Erik Lein, a Rippon Middle School parent asked. “We’re spending tons of money doing this to prevent one or two incidents … But how many fentanyl deaths have we had?”
Last April, two county teens died of fentanyl overdoses outside of school, and drug violations in school have increased since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Evolv systems are not designed to detect drugs.
According to reports, the Evolv system has also had some issues identifying knives. According to a BBC report based on research from security group IVPM, the system scored highly on detecting guns, but regularly failed to detect large knives.
Not a foolproof system
Neil Sandhoff, Evolv’s head of education and a Prince William County Schools parent himself, said that the company shared lots of research with interested school divisions ahead of purchases, but some internal findings are withheld from the public as a matter of company policy.
The company, he told InsideNoVa, was “100% transparent, good and bad” with school systems. But the standards are different for what is allowed out into the public.
“It’s just like the TSA doesn’t go expose, ‘Here’s our sensitivity level, here’s what we’re finding, here’s what we’re not finding,’” he said. “The public is best served if we don’t expose vulnerabilities. Our customers, they know them inside and out. They test them thoroughly … they know exactly what they’re buying and how it operates at every sensitivity level and then they make the choice on how they want to operate it.”
During the question-and-answer portion of Monday night’s presentation, another parent pointed out the obvious: The system, no matter the sensitivity level, would do little to stop an active shooter who entered school grounds with the intention of carrying out something like the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, where a lone gunman murdered 19 students and two teachers.
Bock conceded there is no single solution to school shootings, but he and Crowe spent part of the presentation detailing more than $10 million in other spending that the division is using on crisis readiness and response aside from the Evolv systems.
“There’s nothing that we’re implementing here tonight that’s going to be foolproof, and I don’t want to share with anybody this false sense of security that … what we’re doing is going to eliminate risk. We can’t do that,” Bock said. “We’re trying as best we can to minimize that risk as best we can and implement a multi-layered approach in doing so.”
