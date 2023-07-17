The Prince William County Planning Commission on July 12 unanimously recommended approval of a rezoning in the Dale City area to accommodate a four-story, mixed-use office building with retail space planned for the ground level.
The property, located at 3939 Prince William Parkway near the intersection of Hoffman and Hillendale drives, was recommended for rezoning from agricultural and office low-rise to office mid-rise.
The building is planned to be located on nearly five acres of land, stand 55 feet tall and total 90,000 square feet with 22,500 square feet of retail, according to developer MGM Enterprises, Inc. The developer said they have not made commitments for the retail space but noted it could feature a wide variety of commercial enterprises, including a restaurant or cafe.
The project, which has been in the works since 2018, would back up to a residential neighborhood. Documents show the developer said it received positive feedback from the neighboring community, and county staff noted they are not aware of any community opposition.
The proposal, which is recommended for approval by county staff, will head to the Prince William Board of County Supervisors for final consideration.
