A defunct Woodbridge shopping center could soon be replaced with affordable housing.
During its June 22 meeting, the Prince William County Planning Commission recommended approval of a request to rezone the defunct Jefferson Plaza Shopping Center in Woodbridge.
Potomac, Md.-based Foulger-Pratt Development LLC wants to construct 240 affordable multifamily units at the site to include 147 one-bedroom and 93 two-bedroom units.
The company is seeking to rezone 7.6 acres of the parcel from business to residential use and keep .2 acres at the existing zoning. The property is at the intersection of U.S. 1 and Mount Pleasant Drive, next to Todos Supermarket.
Former Board of Supervisors Chair Corey Stewart, whose law firm is representing the company, said the units would “provide true affordable housing” and be rented out to people making 60% of area median income or less, which is $59,820 for an individual.
The application details an affordable, “transit-oriented” development in the U.S. 1 corridor within walking distance of the Woodbridge Virginia Railway Express station.
“This is exactly where you want residential density,” Stewart said. “It’s good urban planning because what you want is your high density residential near your high capacity rail.”
The units would be housed throughout seven buildings, with a maximum height of 54 feet, and include 354 parking spaces and a 3,000-square-foot clubhouse. The entrance would be off Mount Pleasant Drive.
According to the submission, the developer projects that the 240 units would add a net of 552 new residents to the area and would be financed at least in part using the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit, which requires that a portion be rented to residents making no more than a certain percentage of the area median income.
The property is owned by Stafford-based Jefferson-Marumsco 2 LLC. Foulger-Pratt, which owns numerous residential developments around the region – including Woodbridge Station at 1400 Eisenhower Circle – would purchase the property if the rezoning is approved.
