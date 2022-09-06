Prince William County planning staff is recommending the county approve the proposed PW Digital Gateway.
The recommendation represents the first official stance taken by county officials on the request to designate nearly 2,100 acres in western Prince William County for data centers.
The staff report was prepared for the Planning Commission’s Sept. 14 public hearing on the project and was uploaded on Friday ahead of the Labor Day weekend.
The project, which proposes 27.6 million square feet of data centers along Pageland Lane, has quickly become the most controversial and contentious local land-use proposal in decades. Opponents and proponents have launched personal attacks against each other, and it has spawned recall efforts against Gainesville Supervisor Pete Candland and Board Chair Ann Wheeler and a federal lawsuit against Candland.
The original application was submitted last summer by landowners along Pageland Lane who wanted to change the land designation on about 800 acres in the Comprehensive Plan for the project. The Board of County Supervisors later expanded the request to cover 2,100 acres.
Supporters say the project will provide a huge economic boon to the county in an area that’s no longer rural. Opponents say such large developments would decimate the character of the county’s rural area; they have raised concerns about the availability of power, effects on water quality and the potential that the buildings could quickly become obsolete as technology continues to improve.
The staff report covers the expanded scope. It would designate 2,139 acres currently designated as agricultural/estate and environmental resource to technology/flex, parks and open space, county registered historic site and environmental resource overlay.
The proposed change would target 1,321 acres as technology/flex, 807 acres as parks and open space, 439.8 acres as environmental resource protection overlay and 9.6 acres as county historic registered site.
The staff report says if the Comprehensive Plan amendment is approved, the potential data center usage would range from 13.2 million to 27 million square feet and support 1,471 to 5,048 jobs.
The low end is more in line with rezoning requests filed by Compass Datacenters and QTS Realty Trust Inc. rather than the 27.6 million square feet touted by the proposal’s supporters. The combined Compass and QTS projects cover 1,636 acres and 18.42 million square feet.
The Sept. 14 hearing is only for the Comprehensive Plan amendment, not the two rezonings. However, if the Comprehensive Plan update is approved, it will weigh heavily in favor of the rezonings.
The staff report notes that the rezoning applications have been received, which “allows for opportunities for mitigation of impacts” from the project. Much of the report notes that specific measures to protect the area would be part of the rezoning process, not the Comprehensive Plan amendment.
The report commends the application on several points:
-Proposed “identification and preservation” of historic sites
-Including a viewshed analysis to “inform proposed policy that help minimize visual impacts to important cultural resources”
-Providing a “significant opportunity” to increase the county’s commercial tax revenue
-A “robust and connected system of greenways, trails, open space, and parks”
-Improvements to the road network
-Will encourage development in line with "world-class sustainability initiatives”
The report says the proposal could generate an increase of 142,374 weekday vehicle trips in the area over the current 808 trips.
One of the problems noted by opponents of the project are the potential electricity needs of such a large data center alley. The staff report says that Dominion Energy and Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative were contacted about the project.
The area is within NOVEC’s distribution service area and, according to county staff, the utility said it would “construct electric facilities of sufficient capacity to meet the electric requirements of any prospective NOVEC data center customers.”
The report says NOVEC would work with Dominion to provide power to the facilities. It states that because the county has not made a decision about the project, NOVEC and Dominion “cannot determine at this time the specific electric infrastructure needed to support data center development in the PW Gateway.”
However, the report says, in general terms, Dominion “expects that new substations and transmission lines will be necessary to meet NOVEC’s needs.”
In July, county staff released a plan for approving the project that called for stricter regulations than those proposed by the developers.
The proposal represents a key crossroads in the future of the ever-growing data center industry in Northern Virginia, particularly in Prince William County.
Prince William already appears on track to overtake Loudoun County as the data center capital of the world, as the industry has exploded locally with dozens of projects approved and more coming in on a regular basis.
While the digital gateway is being reviewed, the county is also weighing several policy changes that will impact the industry locally.
Officials are reviewing the Data Center Opportunity Zone overlay district and potentially expanding it along transmission lines. As part of the review, the county recently released a report that estimates it could run out of space to meet the industry’s demand by 2035 without land-use changes, although opponents of the digital gateway say the study was biased by county officials.
Concurrently, the county is updating its Comprehensive Plan to serve a land-use guide through 2040.
The Planning Commission’s public hearing is scheduled for 7 p.m. Sept. 14 at the county administrative complex at 1 County Complex Court in Woodbridge.
