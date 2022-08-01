Prince William County planners are backing a data center proposal near Chris Yung Elementary School between Manassas and Gainesville.
At its July 27 meeting, the Planning Commission voted 6-1 to recommend approval of the 4.2-million-square-foot data center.
Gainesville Commissioner Richard Berry cast the dissenting vote. Coles Commissioner Joseph Fontanella Jr. was absent.
Stanley Martin Homes submitted an application to amend the county’s Comprehensive Plan and rezone 269 acres from planned mixed residential to light industrial.
The company first submitted a rezoning application for the three parcels in early 2020, planning to construct 551 single-family homes. The request was to change the properties from agricultural to planned mixed residential zoning.
The Board of Supervisors approved the rezoning in March 2020 despite opposition from residents and the Prince William County School Board.
At the time, the property was owned by Edith Rameika, trustee of the EV Hunter Trust. Since then, Stanley Martin has acquired the property for nearly $51.3 million.
The application did not come with any site plan showing potential buildings.
“The end data center user is not known at this time, so the exact layout is not known at this time,” said Jonelle Cameron, an attorney with Walsh, Colucci, Lubeley & Walsh.
During a public hearing, some residents expressed concerns about noise, construction traffic and the volume of data centers being approved in Gainesville.
Stanley Martin is proposing to regulate its heating and cooling units in line with the county’s existing noise ordinance, even though they don’t fall under the laws as written.
Truett Young, vice president of land for Stanley Martin Homes Northern Virginia division, said noise is often linked to design and different types of construction.
“What we’ve proposed as part of our rezoning application was to deal with that before the site plan is approved and before the buildings are built as opposed to going back and figuring it out later, and I think that’s a reasonable compromise,” he said.
Although the application allows the development to have a data center that is 105 feet tall, it restricts any building within 700 feet of Chris Yung Elementary or Linton Hall and Devlin roads to 80 feet.
Brentsville Commissioner Tom Gordy commended Stanley Martin for working with officials to mitigate their concerns.
“A 700-foot setback is something you won’t find anywhere else around here,” he said.
Berry voted against the project because the county is still reviewing its existing Data Center Opportunity Zone overlay district and the proposal falls outside the current boundaries.
“I have made it a practice in general to not support any data center proposal or application that is outside the current overlay district while we are still waiting for the overlay expansion study,” he said.
The proposal next heads to the Board of Supervisors.
(1) comment
Exciting, now the elementary students have a fantastic field trip opportunity on their hands within walking distance. They can join their comrades in lockstup and be taught the ins and outs of data center (STEM), and then brought back to the classroom to be lectured on all of the amazing benefits of tax revenue from these centers sprouting up all over (civics), and lastly end on a high note with all the destruction the centers from the land development to the contaminated soil, that pollutes the watershed right here in the community (Environmental Science).
Actually, why not take it a step further with the bonus round and explain how two of their duely elected county supervisors were in cahoots with the digital gateways project to line their pockets all while providing falsehoods about the digital gateway to their constitutients. (Local Government/Ethics).
What an educational opportunity we have here all from a noisy windowless building!
Our kids should be proud of their county and all the revenue that comes with the digital gateway! Who needs farms! Our kids need not learn about agriculture or environmental sustainability!
[huh][unsure]
