A proposed mixed-use town center in Woodbridge is receiving positive reviews from local planners.
At its meeting Wednesday, the Prince William County Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval of two rezoning requests on 19.25 acres for the proposed North Woodbridge Town Center.
The IDI Group Cos. and Boosalis Properties are partnering for the estimated $380 million town center, which would sit at the corner of U.S. 1 and Occoquan Road and feature more than 900 housing units and 130,000 square feet of dining and stores.
The requests are to change the zoning of the property, which encompasses the vacant Cowles Ford auto dealership, from business to planned mixed district.
“We know it’s not perfect, but it’s far and above what we have in that location right now,” said Woodbridge Commissioner Cynthia Moses-Nedd.
The project includes three full commercial buildings and three with a mix of residential and commercial with at least 30% of the property maintained as open space.
The maximum height for the mixed-use buildings will be 100 feet, and the standalone commercial buildings will be a maximum of 45 feet.
The mixed-use buildings will include a total of 9,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor amenities, including an outdoor pool, fitness center and club lounge. They will also include parking garages.
Sherman Patrick Jr., director of zoning and entitlements for Compton & Duling, said 78 units will be designated for affordable housing.
The developer is proposing to add two northbound left turn lanes from Horner Road to Gordon Boulevard and a right-turn entrance lane off U.S. 1.
The companies also plan to contribute $4.73 million to construct a pedestrian bridge across U.S. 1.
The developer estimates the project will generate $26.8 million in annual tax revenue and support 307 full-time jobs with an annual payroll of $13 million.
The project is expected to be constructed in phases over the next five to 10 years.
The redevelopment proposal is among several filed last year in north Woodbridge as officials simultaneously focus on improving transportation in the area.
“I think this is really setting the tone for something great as we look forward to our future as a county,” said Brentsville Commissioner Tom Gordy.
Across U.S. 1, The Caruthers Cos. is seeking to amend conditions of a previous rezoning on 170 undeveloped acres in Belmont Bay. The undeveloped parcels are currently approved for a total of 411 age-restricted homes, 1.42 million square feet of commercial space and 505 hotel rooms. The company wants to revise those approvals to allow up to 1,390 homes and a mix of commercial uses.
Farther down U.S. 1, a Maryland developer has proposed a redevelopment of the defunct Jefferson Plaza Shopping Center for 240 affordable multifamily units.
Stanley Martin Homes is also proposing 48 two-bedroom apartments and condominiums in a wooded area off Marys Way.
The North Woodbridge Town Center project next heads to the Board of Supervisors for approval.
