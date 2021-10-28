Prince William County has lost several top planning officials in quick succession as the county is tackling potentially sweeping land-use issues.
Planning Director Parag Agrawal and two members of the Planning Commission – Bill Milne (Neabsco District) and Patti McKay (Brentsville) – have departed their posts in recent weeks.
Agrawal, who was hired in November 2020, resigned Oct. 15 to “pursue other opportunities,” according to Deputy County Executive Rebecca Horner. Horner, the county’s former planning director, will serve as the acting head of the department until a replacement is hired.
“Former Planning Director Parag Agrawal expressed a desire to pursue other opportunities,” Horner said. “We appreciate his hard work and dedication while serving in the position. We wish him the best in his future endeavors.”
She added that the county has launched a national search for a new planning director.
Agrawal was hired to replace Horner after she was appointed deputy county executive. He took the job shortly after he was announced as Charlottesville’s director of Neighborhood Development Services.
McKay, whose last meeting was Oct. 20, is stepping down after seven years on the panel to spend more time with family. She did not return a request for comment.
Milne was the commission’s chairman before resigning Oct. 4. He served six years under former Supervisors Mike May and Ruth Anderson, both Republicans, and current Supervisor Victor Angry, a Democrat.
In response to a request for comment, Milne said, “My time on the commission has ended. The reason for my departure from the commission will remain unspoken.” He declined further comment.
At-Large Commissioner Don Taylor has been appointed as chairman. On Oct. 19, the Board of County Supervisors appointed Thomas Gordy, president of the Armed Forces Marketing Council, to the Brentsville seat. The board is expected to vote on a replacement for the Neabsco seat during its Nov. 9 meeting.
Agrawal’s departure appeared abrupt to many outside county government. During the Oct. 19 supervisors meeting, Lori Fenn, a frequent speaker on land-use issues, said she attended the planning department’s Oct. 12 open house and was surprised when she heard the news later.
“It didn’t appear as if [Agrawal] was in his last few days of employment with the county as he highlighted his staff and programs,” she said. “What happened between Wednesday and Friday? … I’m sure when he arrived to his new job months ago he didn’t realize how politically charged it was. I’m sure he didn’t think the county was seeking a ‘yes man.’”
The departures come as the county is reviewing potential sweeping changes to long-standing land-use policies. The county is considering a potential expansion of the areas it has targeted for data centers, including a massive proposal along Pageland Lane.
Officials also are updating the Comprehensive Plan and potentially allowing more development in the rural area.
Supervisors have been divided along party lines as they’ve directed county staff to take a broader look at policies on water, sewer and housing.
Fenn commended Agrawal’s work and communication with residents during his time with the county. “He struck me as being honest and hard-working with integrity who wished to follow the appropriate steps and make informed decisions,” she said.
