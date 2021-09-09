Prince William County has revived building leases to run mass vaccination clinics ahead of the anticipated need for COVID-19 booster shots.
The Board of County Supervisors approved two leases for the clinics during its meeting Tuesday.
The county closed the vaccination clinic at the former Gander Mountain building in June after the lease expired. The clinic was open for about three months. The lease approved Tuesday with 14041 Worth Avenue Holdings LLC is for $25,000 a month on a month-to-month basis.
The lease at Manassas Mall with Manassas Real Estate Ventures LLC is for $4,000 a month. It runs through Aug. 31, 2022, and can be canceled on a 30-day notice.
A U.S. Food and Drug Administration committee meets next week and is expected to recommend booster shots for people who received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
Neabsco Regional Park
In other business, the board accepted the donation of 56.4 acres of land for Neabsco Regional Park.
The Villages at Rippon Landing Homeowners Association owns the land where parts of the Neabsco Creek Boardwalk were constructed.
The donation removes the homeowners association’s responsibility for maintenance in the area around the boardwalk and will allow the county to better control parking and access along Blackburn Road.
CASA
The board voted 5-3 along party lines to approve up to $5 million in pass-through state funds for CASA, with Republican supervisors concerned about the organization’s political arm.
The organization advocates for immigrants.
Earlier this year, the General Assembly approved the funding to establish a welcome center in the county. The facility would provide COVID-19 recovery, youth education, workforce development and other services.
The state funding is a dollar-for-dollar match with any investment made by CASA.
Supervisor Yesli Vega, R-Coles, said some people in the Latino community believe they’ve been taken advantage of by the organization. “The fact that they’re coming to us asking for $5 million is not something I will approve today, tomorrow or forever.”
Supervisor Jeanine Lawson, R-Brentsville, said she didn’t support the expenditure because it felt like “a reward from the General Assembly and political patronage.”
