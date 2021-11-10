Prince William County will stick with seven magisterial districts.
The Board of County Supervisors on Tuesday signaled its support for keeping its current structure rather than adding an eighth district.
State code requires localities to redraw magisterial districts every 10 years after the completion of the U.S. Census.
ARCBridge Consulting and Training Inc. is leading the county’s redistricting study.
During its meeting Tuesday, the board reviewed two options – one simply redrawing the lines of the county’s existing seven magisterial districts to adjust for population shifts and another creating an eighth district.
At the time of the last redistricting, in 2011, the county had about 402,000 residents, and each district had about 57,000 constituents, according to data presented to the board in January. The Brentsville District, which covers the southwestern part of the county, had the largest population with 60,162. Neabsco, in the east-central part of the county, was the smallest at 54,920.
The 2020 Census determined that Prince William now has 482,200 residents, a growth of 20% since 2010.
Under the current boundaries, the average district size is 68,885. Brentsville remains the largest at 75,813 residents, and Occoquan is the smallest at 62,969, which means that district boundaries need to be adjusted.
Remaining at seven districts would put each district around 68,000 residents. Under the plan presented to the board, Coles would be the largest district at 70,293 and Neabsco would be the smallest at 68,042. The maximum deviation from the average district size would be 2.5%.
Adding an eighth district would put each district at around 60,000 residents. Under the plan presented, Neabsco would be the largest at 61,327 and Woodbridge would be the smallest at 59,603. The eighth district, which would have about 60,324 constituents, would be in the south-central part of the county, drawing primarily from the Coles, Potomac and Brentsville districts.
In that option, the maximum deviation from the average district size would be 2.9%.
The consultant estimated costs to establish the eighth district would be $1.1 million to $1.6 million. Ongoing operating costs would be $786,000 to $827,000.
The plans presented Tuesday did not break down the new districts at the precinct level so it’s unclear how adjustments or adding a new district could impact political power on the Board of Supervisors.
Democrats hold a 5-3 majority, with Republicans holding the western Brentsville and Gainesville districts and the central Coles district. Democrats hold the at-large chair seat, the eastern Woodbridge, Neabsco and Occoquan districts and the central-eastern Potomac seat.
The county must adopt the new district lines by next month.
