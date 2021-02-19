Prince William County will hold a virtual information session regarding the Route 1 renaming project on Thursday, Feb. 24, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Upon request of the Board of County Supervisors, the Commonwealth Transportation Board approved in November changing the name of Route 1 in Prince William from Jefferson Davis Highway to Richmond Highway.
The county said next Thursday’s meeting will inform residents and businesses, specifically those impacted, about the project background, efforts to date, status and next steps. The public will be invited to ask questions after the presentation and to provide feedback.
The county is reaching out to affected business owners and residents to make the transition as smooth as possible. The project is expected to take up to two years to fully implement.
The county will post a recording of the meeting and the accompanying presentation on its project webpage.
