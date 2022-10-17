Major crimes reported by Prince William County police for Monday, Oct. 17, 2022.
Armed Carjacking - On October 16 at 4:21AM, officers responded to a residence located in the 14900 block of Enterprise Ln. in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a robbery. The investigation revealed the victim, a 25- year-old man, was approached by two unknown men after parking his vehicle in the above area. During the encounter, one of the men brandished a firearm before demanding the victim’s property. Both suspects then got into the victim’s vehicle and fled the area. A short time later, officers located the vehicle unoccupied in the 15200 block of Flintlock Ter. Police and K-9 officers searched the area for the suspects who were not located. While checking the interior of the vehicle, officers located a firearm, believed to have been used during the robbery. A cell phone was reported missing. No injuries were reported. The suspects were only described as thin black males wearing black masks and clothing.
Armed Robbery – On October 17 at 1:27AM, officers were in the 13900 block of Richmond Hwy. in Woodbridge (22191) when they observed an altercation between two individuals near a vehicle. Before officers approached the scene, one of the parties involved fled on foot. Officers identified the other individual involved in the altercation as the victim who was working as an Uber driver. The investigation revealed the victim was driving an unknown woman when she demanded his property. The victim refused and the suspect took the victim’s wallet from the center counsel of the vehicle before getting out of the vehicle in the above area. The victim quickly got out of the vehicle and confronted the suspect who then brandished a knife. A brief struggle over the knife ensued until the suspect observed the officers approaching and fled the area. The victim reported minor injuries and his wallet was missing. Officers and a police K-9 searched the area for the suspect who was not located. Suspect Description: A light-skinned black woman, between 20-30 years old, with a small build, black hair, and brown eyes. Last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue fitted jeans, and black/white sneakers.
Shooting into a Residential Dwelling – On October 16 at 5:21AM, officers responded to a residence located in the 6300 block of Oakland Ct. in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate a destruction of property. The investigation revealed residents of the home woke to gunfire and contacted the police. Officers observed multiple rounds struck the home and an unoccupied vehicle parked in the driveway. While investigating the incident, officers determined a light-colored SUV stopped in front of the residence where multiple occupants exited and fired several rounds at the home before getting back into the SUV and fleeing the area. Officers recovered shell casings from the roadway in front of the residence. No injuries or additional property damage were located. At this time, the incident does not appear to be random.
Shooting into a Residential Dwelling – On October 16 at 10:11PM, officers responded to a residence located in the 15000 block of Maine Ct. in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a destruction of property. The investigation revealed residents of the home woke to gunfire and located damage to a wall. Officers determined multiple rounds were fired towards the home with one round being lodged in the ceiling of a bedroom. No injuries or additional property damage were reported.
Attempted Armed Robbery – On October 14 at 4:17PM, officers responded to the 13800 block of Richmond Hwy. in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a robbery. The investigation revealed the victim, a 44-year-old woman, was walking in the above area when she was approached by three unknown men. During the encounter, one of the suspects brandished a knife before demanding the victim’s property. The victim refused and ran into a nearby business where police were contacted. One of the suspects initially followed the victim into the business before leaving a short time later. No injuries were reported, and no property was reported missing. Suspect Descriptions: A black male, approximately 5’10”, with an average build. Last seen wearing a dark-colored t-shirt and dark-colored pants. A black male, approximately 5’10”, with a skinny build. Last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and grey sweatpants. A black male, approximately 6’4”, with an average build. Last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants.
Strong-Arm Robbery | Residential Burglary – On October 15 at 6:45PM, officers responded to the Somerset Point Apartments located in the 14700 block of Soapstone Dr. in Gainesville (20155) to investigate an assault. The investigation revealed the victim, a 55-year-old man, was confronted at his apartment door by an unknown man where a verbal altercation ensued. The parties separated before the same man returned a short time later with another man. Both men then forced their way inside the apartment where they struck then assaulted the victim before taking his keys and fleeing. The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No additional property was reported missing. Suspect Descriptions: A black male, approximately 6’0”, with hair twists. A black male, approximately 5’9”, 17-21 years old, with short black hair.
Attempted Commercial Burglary – On October 15 at 10:51AM, officers responded to Mr. Tire Auto Service Center located at 8443 Sudley Rd. in Manassas (20109) to investigate an attempted burglary. The investigation revealed entry was attempted into the business sometime between 6:00PM on October 14 and 7:30AM on October 15 through the bay door which was found damaged. At this time, no entry appears to have been made into the business and no property was reported missing.
Armed Robbery – On October 15 at 5:18PM, officers responded to the Bayvue Apartments located in the 1300 block of Bayside Ave. in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a robbery.
The investigation revealed a man, later identified as the accused, cut the cords to a mounted camera on the exterior of an acquaintance’s apartment before ripping the camera off the wall. A resident of the apartment, identified as a 31-year-old man, quickly confronted the accused, who then attempted to cut the victim with the knife. At one point, the accused threw an unknown liquid on the floor in front of the apartment before fleeing into another apartment. No injuries were reported. Officers obtained arrest warrants for the accused who was located inside his apartment and taken into custody without incident. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Quinton Bernard BROWN, 39, of Bayside Avenue was arrested and charged with robbery, attempted malicious wounding, and property damage.
(1) comment
Everyone listed here is black, hmmm....
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.