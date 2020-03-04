A community tip led to the arrest this week of a Manassas area man suspected of breeding and raising chickens for animal fighting.
Prince William County police seized 63 chickens and two dogs during a Feb. 6 search of a home in the 9000 block of Ellsworth Road outside Manassas, said Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok.
Many of the chickens were found in a manner consistent with preparation for fighting, Perok said. Paraphernalia used to enhance a chicken for fighting was also located and seized by investigators.
Police believe the chickens were being bred, raised, and housed on the property for the purposes of being shipped. No fighting is believed to have occurred on the Manassas property, Perok said.
The two canines, both of Great Pyrenees or mixed breed, were removed due to inadequate care and were not involved in the alleged fighting activity.
The animals seized during the investigation are currently being held pending civil court proceedings.
On March 1, following the investigation, police obtained multiple felony charges against property owner, identified as Arwin Garcia Pingol, who was subsequently arrested on March 3, Perok said.
The investigation was aided by Prince William County’s Neighborhood Services, Loudoun County Animal Services, and the Deepwood Veterinary Clinic, Perok said.
Pingol, 35, has been charged with 38 counts of felony animal fighting.
